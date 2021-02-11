Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield County Man Busted Selling Large Amounts Of Xanax Purchased On Internet, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Fairfield County has been busted for allegedly selling large amounts of Xanax he purchased on the internet on the streets.
A Fairfield County man has allegedly been busted with a large amount of Xanax that was purchased through the internet. 

Stephen Bridge, age 32, of Cos Cob, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 8, on a warrant for an incident that took place on Tuesday, Jan. 19, said Greenwich Police Captain Mark E. Zuccerella. 

The investigation into Bridge began when the Greenwich Police Narcotics Section conducted an investigation that he was selling Xanax pills within the town, Zuccerella said.

The investigation found that Bridge, was allegedly procuring large amounts of Xanax through the internet and having them delivered through the U.S. Postal Service, he said.

With the assistance of the U.S. Postal Inspector, Greenwich Police identified and intercepted a suspected package addressed to Bridge.

A search warrant was applied for and granted. Investigator seized and search the package which had more than 1,000 suspected Xanax pills, Zuccerella said. 

Bridge was charged with a criminal attempt at the possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and held on a $100,000 bond.

He was unable to post the bond and is set to appear in court on Friday, Feb. 26.

