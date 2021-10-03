Contact Us
Fairfield County Man Busted For Fraud, Illegal Use Of Credit Card, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Nygel Joseph
Nygel Joseph Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A Fairfield County man was arrested for alleged fraud after he had his phone repaired and said a family member would pay for it.

Nygel Joseph, age 25, of Stamford, was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday, Sept. 22, after he turned himself in to Darien Police.

The incident took place in January when Darien Police responded to 115 Old Kings Hwy N. for a report fraud complaint.

According to Sergeant Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police, Joseph visited the store to have his phone repaired and told store employees that a family member would call with the credit card number for payment.

The store told police that the transaction was unauthorized and being disputed, Skoumbros said.

Darien detectives were able to identify Joseph as a suspect from a similar incident in Stamford in February. 

Following his arrest, Joseph was charged with:

  • Fraud
  • Illegal use of a credit card
  • Receipt of goods 

Joseph was released on a promise to appear.

