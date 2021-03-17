Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Storm Headed To Region Should Bring Winter Season's Final Round Of Snow
Police & Fire

Fairfield County Man Busted For DUI After Spotted Swerving, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Elder Diaz-Muralles
Elder Diaz-Muralles Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A 28-year-old Fairfield County man was busted for alleged DUI after he was spotted by police swerving over the double yellow lines.

Elder Diaz-Muralles, of Stamford, was arrested on Saturday, March 13, after a Darien Police officer spotted a white sedan stopped at the traffic light at the end of the I-95 southbound Exit 11 ramp, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

As the light turned green and the vehicle drove across the intersection onto Ledge Road, the officer observed the vehicle swerving. Once on Ledge Road, the sedan swerved over the double-yellow center lines, at which time a motor vehicle stop was conducted, Palmieri said.

Once stopped, officers noticed Diaz-Muralles, had bloodshot eyes and slurry speech, police said.

 When asked, Muralles admitted to having consumed alcohol. Muralles was put through standardized field sobriety testing, which he failed to perform to standard. 

Diaz-Muralles was arrested and charged with DUI.

He was released on a $150 bond and is due in court on Monday, April 26. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.