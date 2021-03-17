Fairfield County Man Busted For DUI After Spotted Swerving, Police Say

A 28-year-old Fairfield County man was busted for alleged DUI after he was spotted by police swerving over the double yellow lines.

Elder Diaz-Muralles, of Stamford, was arrested on Saturday, March 13, after a Darien Police officer spotted a white sedan stopped at the traffic light at the end of the I-95 southbound Exit 11 ramp, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

As the light turned green and the vehicle drove across the intersection onto Ledge Road, the officer observed the vehicle swerving. Once on Ledge Road, the sedan swerved over the double-yellow center lines, at which time a motor vehicle stop was conducted, Palmieri said.

Once stopped, officers noticed Diaz-Muralles, had bloodshot eyes and slurry speech, police said.

When asked, Muralles admitted to having consumed alcohol. Muralles was put through standardized field sobriety testing, which he failed to perform to standard.

Diaz-Muralles was arrested and charged with DUI.

He was released on a $150 bond and is due in court on Monday, April 26.

