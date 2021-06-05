Fairfield County Man Attempted To Break Into Home Of Victim With Protective Order, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was arrested on alleged domestic violence charges after he attempted to break into the home of a victim who had a protective order.

Arlind Bajraktari, age 21, of New Canaan, was arrested on Tuesday, June 1, for an incident that took place on Monday, 31 in New Canaan.

Police said Bajraktari had a domestic dispute with the victim on Monday. When police arrived Bajraktari had left the scene and officers could not locate him.

Early Tuesday, he returned to the home and attempted to make entry into the home when New Canaan Police arrived on the scene and apprehended him, said Lieutenant Jason Ferraro.

After his arrest, Bajraktari refused to be fingerprinted or have his mug shot taken, Ferraro said.

He was charged with:

Interfering with officer/resisting

Assault with physical injury

Threatening

Disorderly conduct

Violation of a protective order

He is being held on a $100,000 bond in addition to a $50,000 bond for the Monday incident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.