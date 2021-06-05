Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
Brookfield Daily Voice

Fairfield County Man Attempted To Break Into Home Of Victim With Protective Order, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Arlind Bajraktari
Arlind Bajraktari Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A Fairfield County man was arrested on alleged domestic violence charges after he attempted to break into the home of a victim who had a protective order.

Arlind Bajraktari, age 21, of New Canaan, was arrested on Tuesday, June 1, for an incident that took place on Monday, 31 in New Canaan.

Police said Bajraktari had a domestic dispute with the victim on Monday. When police arrived Bajraktari had left the scene and officers could not locate him.

Early Tuesday, he returned to the home and attempted to make entry into the home when New Canaan Police arrived on the scene and apprehended him, said Lieutenant Jason Ferraro.

After his arrest, Bajraktari refused to be fingerprinted or have his mug shot taken, Ferraro said.

He was charged with:

  • Interfering with officer/resisting
  • Assault with physical injury
  • Threatening
  • Disorderly conduct 
  • Violation of a protective order

He is being held on a $100,000 bond in addition to a $50,000 bond for the Monday incident. 

