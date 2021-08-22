Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Tropical Storm Sunday: Here's How Many Have Lost Power So Far In Connecticut
Police & Fire

Fairfield County Man Arrested For Preventing Uber Driver From Leaving With Customer, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Timothy Flay
Timothy Flay Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

An area man has been arrested for allegedly preventing a person he had a domestic dispute with from leaving with an Uber driver. 

Fairfield County resident Timothy Flay, age 23, of Norwalk, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 14 by Darien Police for not allowing an Uber driver to leave with a paying customer, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

When Darien Police arrived on the scene, it was determined that after an argument with the victim, Flay was physically blocking the victim from leaving in an Uber vehicle, Palmieri said.

During an investigation, it was determined that there was an active court order protecting the victim from Flay.

Flay was taken into custody and transported to headquarters where he was charged with obstructing free passage and violation of a protective order.

He was held on a $25,000 bond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.