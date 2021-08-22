Fairfield County Man Arrested For Preventing Uber Driver From Leaving With Customer, Police Say

An area man has been arrested for allegedly preventing a person he had a domestic dispute with from leaving with an Uber driver.

Fairfield County resident Timothy Flay, age 23, of Norwalk, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 14 by Darien Police for not allowing an Uber driver to leave with a paying customer, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

When Darien Police arrived on the scene, it was determined that after an argument with the victim, Flay was physically blocking the victim from leaving in an Uber vehicle, Palmieri said.

During an investigation, it was determined that there was an active court order protecting the victim from Flay.

Flay was taken into custody and transported to headquarters where he was charged with obstructing free passage and violation of a protective order.

He was held on a $25,000 bond.

