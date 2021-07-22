Contact Us
Police & Fire

Fairfield County Man Arrested For Failing To Turn In Gun When Ordered, Police Say

Glenn Bollinger
Glenn Bollinger Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly keeping a firearm that he was ordered to surrender following an arrest for domestic violence.

Glenn Bollinger, age 25, of Darien, was arrested by Darien Police on Sunday, July 18, for the incident, which took place in December 2020, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

At the time of his arrest, Bollinger surrendered any firearms he had in his possession per state statute and was issued a condition banning him from possessing a firearm upon his release from custody. 

One of the firearms registered to Bollinger could not be located, with Bollinger explaining that it was at a dealer to be repaired. 

An investigation into the missing firearm revealed that Bollinger had deceived officers and remained in possession of the firearm, Palmieri said. 

In December, Bollinger turned the firearm in question into Darien Police.

Due to not turning in the weapon, police applied for a warrant and were granted one. 

They could not locate Bollinger until July when he turned himself in.

He was charged with interfering with an investigation and violation of the conditions of release and released on a $50,000 bond.

