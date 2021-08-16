Fairfield County Man Arrested For Attempting To Entice Minor To Have Sex, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to entice a juvenile to engage in sexual activity.

Rashad Tao Salaam, age 41, of Bridgeport, was apprehended on Friday, Aug. 13, by Greenwich Police following a weeklong investigation, authorities said.

The department was made aware that an adult who was sending inappropriate text messages to a 13-year-old child, said Greenwich Police Capt. Mark Zuccerella.

During the course of the investigation, detectives from the Special Victims Section posed as the juvenile victim.

The suspect, aware that the original recipient was a 13-year old girl, attempted to entice the juvenile to engage in illegal sexual activity, Zuccerella added.

Salaam continued to send sexually explicit messages and photographs to the victims before finally attempting to set up a meeting.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 13, detectives conducted an undercover operation in Greenwich during which the Salaam appeared at the agreed-upon location believing that he was meeting the juvenile in order to engage in illegal sexual activity, Zuccerella said.

He arrived at the arranged location and was placed under arrest without incident and charged with:

Criminal attempt at sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16;

Criminal attempt at sexual assault;

Criminal attempt at enticing a minor by computer.

He was held on a $650,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 16.

Salaam had access to children through his employment in a school cafeteria, Zuccerella said.

“We would like to recognize the parents of the juvenile victim for monitoring their child’s online activity and phone contacts and bringing this matter to us for investigation, said Greenwich Deputy Chief of Police Robert Berry.

Berry also commended the Special Victims Section detectives who "conducted a complex and sensitive investigation expertly and professionally and ensured that an alleged sexual predator in our community will face justice."

The chief suggested that all parents periodically check the cell phones and online activities of their children and ensure that children understand what is appropriate to share and when to bring matters to parental attention.

If you believe that you or someone you know is the victim of inappropriate online sexual activity in Greenwich or if you have any information concerning this investigation, contact the Special Victims Section at 203-622-8030.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.