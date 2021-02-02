Fairfield County Man Arrested After Selling Xanax To Undercover Officer, Police Say

A Fairfield County man accused of selling prescription Xanax pills was arrested following an investigation.

Charlee Lora-Rodriguez, age 29, of Greenwich, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 29, after the Greenwich Police Narcotics Section conducted an investigation into suspected drug sales by Lora-Rodriguez, Captain Mark E. Zuccerella said.

During the investigation, Lora-Rodriguez sold Xanax to an undercover officer, which resulted in a warrant being granted for his arrest, Zuccerella said.

Lora-Rodriguez was charged with the sale of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit/sell a controlled substance.

Bail was set at $250,000 and if met, required Lora-Rodriguez to wear a GPS monitoring device and restricted to house arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Feb. 12.

