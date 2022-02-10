Fairfield County Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Children, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with juveniles in the area.

Jean Bernard, age 44, of Shelton, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 9, following a month-long investigation into complaints regarding inappropriate contact with juveniles in Norwalk.

According to Sgt. Sofia Gulino of the Norwalk Police Department, during January the Special Victim’s Unit of the Norwalk Police Department received numerous reports that Jean Bernard, had engaged in inappropriate contact with juveniles in Norwalk.

The reports alleged that this activity had occurred over several years and that more than one child had been victimized, Gulino said.

A follow-up in-depth investigation led to the issuance of two separate warrants for Bernard’s arrest.

Following his arrest he was charged with two counts of sexual assault, Gulino said.

By order of the judge, Bernard was not permitted to post bond until after his arraignment, on Thursday, Feb.

The matter is actively under ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information can contact Sgt. Nate Paulino at npaulino@norwalkct.org, 203-854-3163, or Sgt. David Orr at dorr@norwalkct.org, 203-854-3008 of the Norwalk Police Department Special Victim’s Unit.

His initial bond was set at $500,000.

