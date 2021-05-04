Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice
Fairfield County Man Accused Of Attacking Pregnant Woman At Area Hotel, Police Say

A man was arrested at the Hilton Garden Inn in Milford for allegedly attacking a pregnant woman. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Fairfield County man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a pregnant woman at an area hotel including punching her and throwing her across the room.

Brandon Taylor, age 26, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Thursday, April 29 after officers in New Haven County responded to the Hilton Garden Inn in Milford at 291 Old Gate Lane on the report of a domestic disturbance. 

An investigation led to the arrest of Taylor who is accused of hitting the pregnant female victim in the face and head causing injury as well as tossing her around the room before choking and pinning her down, Milford Police said.

Taylor is also accused of pushing the female victim against the window causing damage. 

There was also a court order of protection in place protecting the victim from Taylor which is accused of violating. 

Taylor was arrested and charged with:

  • Breach of peace
  • Assault on a pregnant woman
  • Strangulation
  • Violation of a protective order
  • Criminal mischief

He is being held on a $10,000 bond. 

