Fairfield County Father Dies Attempting To Save Drowning Kids, Police Say

A 26-year-old Fairfield County father drowned while attempting to save his two small children who were having difficulty swimming.

The incident took place around 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 6, in Litchfield County when New Milford Police responded to the Candlewood Shores Community Beach.

According to Lt. Lee Grabner of the New Milford Police, Victor Garcia, of Norwalk, attempted to help his 6-year-old son and a 10-year-old girl who were having difficulty swimming.

The children were brought safely to shore by other family members, while another family member recovered the father after he drowned during the rescue attempt, Grabner said.

Officers did CPR until EMS arrived and Garcia was transported to New Milford Hospital by NM Ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

The children were transported to Danbury Hospital's emergency room where they were treated and later released.

