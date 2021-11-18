Fairfield County Bank Robber Caught Shortly After Crime, Police Say

A man was nabbed for an alleged robbery of a TD bank in Fairfield County.

Richard Davila, age 59, of Stratford, was arrested for the robbery which took place around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17, in Bridgeport, said Detective Jeffrey A. Holtz, of the Bridgeport Police Department.

According to Holtz, at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers rapidly responded to a panic alarm at the TD Bank branch at 4865 Main St. at the intersection with Old Town Road.

With the help of bank employees and customers, officers were quickly able to broadcast a description of the suspect, the getaway car, and the initial getaway route.

Minutes later, Bridgeport detectives located the car on I-95 northbound.

The getaway car was eventually stopped in Stratford without incident, and Davila was taken into custody, said Holtz.

The stolen money was located in the car, he added.

Davila is a convicted felon with a history of robbery arrests in Bridgeport, Stratford, Shelton, and Seymour dating back to 2005.

He was charged with robbery and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.