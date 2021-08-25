Fairfield County Apple Store Burglarized, 13 iPhones Stolen

Police in Fairfield County are searching for suspects who allegedly burglarized an Apple Store, making off with 13 items.

The burglary took place around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the Greenwich store on Greenwich Avenue.

The Greenwich Police Department was alerted to the break-in by an in-store alarm and responding officers found the front door shattered on the sidewalk, said Captain Mark E. Zuccerella of the Greenwich Police.

The suspects tried to steal approximately 13 iPhones, Zuccerella said.

The phones were recovered by officers near the scene of the Apple Store.

The officers and detectives who responded to the scene have several leads as to who the suspects were and are actively investigating the case.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

