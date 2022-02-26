Fairfield County 15-Year-Old Charged With Shooting Another Teen, Police Say

A 15-year-old from Fairfield County has been charged with shooting another teen during a dispute.

The incident took place on Sunday, Feb. 13, when officers responded to a 911 call of someone shot in the rear of commercial property on Hope Street in Stamford.

Upon arrival of the responding units, all people involved had fled the scene, including a single male victim who police had later learned was shot in the buttocks, according to Lt. Tom Scanlon, of the Stamford Police.

Through an initial rapid collection of information gathered by patrol, Officer Kevin Lochard was able to spot the victim’s vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Summer Street, Scanlon said.

Lochard made contact with the victim and escorted his vehicle directly to the Stamford Hospital Emergency Room for treatment, where he was stabilized.

Another officer was able to locate a teen that fled from the scene, but he was later determined not to be a suspect, Scanlon said.

It appeared from initial witness accounts, that the victim had confronted the juvenile over an unknown disagreement, and that a third person shot the victim during the confrontation, he added.

Investigators obtained key witness and video evidence that lead to the identification of the shooter as a 15-year-old who lives in the Glenbrook area of the city, Scanlon said.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, the juvenile suspect was taken into custody and charged with:

Assault

Unlawful discharge of a firearm,

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Reckless endangerment

The juvenile was sent to juvenile detention in Bridgeport to await arraignment in court.

"The department would like to commend the collaboration among the officers in patrol, narcotics, and organized crime, and Investigators Damien Rosa and John McClafferty of the Major Crimes Unit, in the successful apprehensions of these suspects," said Captain Richard Conklin.

Conklin added that the incidents took place during a time when the state is experiencing an overall uptick in violent juvenile crimes.

