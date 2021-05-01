Ex-Security Guard Faces DUI, Other Charges After Altercation In Fairfield County, Police Say

An allegedly drunk man is facing a host of charges after allegedly getting into an altercation with his former employer in Fairfield County before attempting to flee the scene while still under the influence, police said.

The Fairfield Police Department received a complaint at 7:23 p.m. on Sunday, April 25 from an employee working for the security company monitoring the safety of Lantern Point residents regarding a former employee, James Laramee.

Police said that Laramee, a Stamford resident, was belligerent and refused to leave the scene when asked by security. He then became combative, spit on the security employee, and left the scene in a vehicle northbound on Reef Road.

Officers from the Fairfield Police Department tracked down Laramee a short distance away, and he was arrested following a brief investigation.

Laramee, age 27, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and breach of peace. He was released on a $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear back in court on Friday, May 7.

