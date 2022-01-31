Employee Hospitalized Following Fight At CT Pizzeria

A Connecticut pizzeria employee remains hospitalized after a fight with another employee.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Alfa Pizza at 54 Naugatuck Ave. in Milford when police were called for an altercation.

According to the Milford Police Department, the altercation escalated, and one of the employees was seriously injured, for which he is still being treated.

"Our investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened between the two, and have not been able to interview the injured employee, to date," the department said.

Investigators are currently still examining evidence in an effort to make that determination regarding the case.

The other employee stayed on the scene that night and has been cooperating with investigators.

"We are hopeful that we will be able to provide a more precise update soon," the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Master Sergeant Youd at 203-783-4728 or Detective Warwick at 203-783-4730.

