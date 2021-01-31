Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Schools Announce Closures Due To Storm
Police & Fire

Duplex Fire Displaces Family In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Two people were displaced following a fire at a Bridgeport duplex.
Two people were displaced following a fire at a Bridgeport duplex. Photo Credit: Facebook/Bridgeport Fire Department

A family was displaced following a fire at their Fairfield County duplex.

The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 30 on Ferri Street, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.

First arriving firefighters found a working fire on half of the duplex with heavy fire on the second-floor, Appleby said.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it moved into the other half of the building, he added.

No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross is assisting with the relocation of the two adults displaced by the fire. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.