Duplex Fire Displaces Family In Fairfield County

A family was displaced following a fire at their Fairfield County duplex.

The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 30 on Ferri Street, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.

First arriving firefighters found a working fire on half of the duplex with heavy fire on the second-floor, Appleby said.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it moved into the other half of the building, he added.

No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross is assisting with the relocation of the two adults displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

