Duo Nabbed Siphon Used Cooking Oil From Deli In Fairfield County, Police Say

Two men have been arrested in Fairfield County for allegedly stealing cooking oil after their van was spotted backed into a driveway of a restaurant.

The incident took place around 5 a.m., Friday, Sept. 10, when Darien Police officers on patrol observed a Chevy Express van backed into a driveway perpendicular to Uncle’s Deli.

The van was running with its headlights on. Officers were able to determine that the two occupants of the van, identified as New York City residents Jayden Martinez, age 18, and Anthony Urbistondo, age 48, had been using a hose to siphon used cooking oil into containers in the van, said Sgt. James Palmieri of the Darien Police.

When asked if they had permission to do so, the men indicated they did not. It was further determined that the two men had emptied three 50 gallon drums from behind the Sugar Bowl prior to officers arriving.

The two men, both of the Bronx, were placed under arrest and transported to headquarters were charged with:

Larceny;

Conspiracy to commit larceny.

Both men were held on $5,000 bonds.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.