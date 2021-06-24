Duo Nabbed For String Of Business Burglaries, Forgery In Fairfield County

A pair of suspects are facing multiple burglary, larceny, and other charges following a string of reported burglaries in Fairfield County, police said.

Last year, officers from the Westport Police Department responded to a local liquor store, where there was a report of a stolen check by one of his vendors, altered the amount on it, and changed the name to Matthew LaFlamme.

The investigation further found that LaFlamme provided a legitimate Connecticut identification card at the time the fraudulent check was allegedly cashed with his name on it.

It is alleged that Westport police officers received a report of commercial burglaries of businesses inside Nash's Plaza on Post Road West in May. That investigation found that six businesses within the entire complex were broken into.

Police said that detectives obtained surveillance video, which showed a man - later identified as Jared Cardillo - forcibly entering at least one of the offices inside the building.

It is unclear what Cardillo may have stolen from the office.

The investigation into the stolen check led to the issuance of a warrant for LaFlamme’s arrest, who was taken into custody last week and charged LaFlamme with larceny and forgery. He was held and scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, June 17.

Cardillo was arrested on Tuesday, June 15, where he was charged with six counts of third-degree burglary and arraigned on the same day as his arrest.

