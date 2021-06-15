Driver With Multiple Gunshot Wounds Involved In Fairfield County Crash Dies

A Fairfield County man involved in a vehicle crash was found to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and later died.

The man, Shamar Swinton, age 39, was discovered after Bridgeport Police responded around 7:41 p.m., Monday, June 14 in the 800 block of State Street for reports of shots fired.

When police arrived on the scene, they were updated on a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Park Avenue and State Street, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran.

When officers arrived at the accident scene they found a black Honda Accord involved in a crash and Swinton inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, Gilleran said.

Medics were called and transported Swinton, of Bridgeport, to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he died. No additional victims have come forward.

A large crime scene on State Street was processed by the Identification Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robert Winkler at 203-581-5244 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

"The Bridgeport Police Department offers its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Swinton," Gilleran said.

