Driver Strikes Parked CT State Police Cruiser

A parked Connecticut State Police cruiser was damaged extensively after it was struck by a car.

Connecticut State Police reported that the crash happened in New Britain at about 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

A 2005 Chrysler Sebring was traveling in the left lane on Route 9 Northbound, approaching the turnaround, when it swerved off the left shoulder and drove along the shoulder onto the center median embankment, police said.

State Police said the Chrysler continued along the embankment and struck the passenger side of a State Police cruiser that was parked at Route 9 turnaround near the Exit 30 on-ramp.

The driver of the police cruiser, a 23-year-old Middletown man, was hospitalized with suspected minor injuries to his head, neck and back, police said.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 22-year-old woman from Commack, New York, was not injured, authorities said.

Police said the woman was found at fault for the crash for failing to maintain an established lane.

