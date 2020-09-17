Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Driver Rescued After Car Crashes Into Rippowam River

Zak Failla
A motorist had to be rescued in Stamford after crashing into the Rippowam River. Photo Credit: Stamford Fire Department
A motorist in Fairfield County needed to be rescued after making a splash landing in the Rippowam River.

First responders in downtown Stamford received a report on Monday, Sept. 14 of a single-car crash that led to a motorist finding himself submerged in the river’s water.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the vehicle, which had struck a stone wall on Tresser Boulevard before losing control, skidding down the embankment and landing in the middle of the river.

Good Samaritans aided the driver, helping him get out of the vehicle until first responders arrived.

The driver was treated at the scene by firefighters and Stamford EMS, and he was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews remained at the scene and assisted a local towing company with removing the submerged vehicle from the river.

