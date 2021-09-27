Driver Killed After Crash Near Hotel In Fairfield County

A driver was killed in a crash near a hotel in Fairfield County.

The crash took place in Greenwich around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 police in the area of 1700 E. Putnam Ave., near the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

Greenwich Police said the driver, who has been identified, died from their injuries. Her name has not yet been released.

The Traffic Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.