Double Shooting In CT Leaves One Dead, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
police lights
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A double shooting in Connecticut left one man dead and another seriously injured.

The incident took place in New London County Sunday, Jan. 23, when the City of Norwich officers responded to a home on School Street for reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they determined there was an altercation at the home and two people were shot, said Lt. Thomas Lazzaro, of the City of Norwich Police.

Lazzaro said one man died from his injures, and the other was transported to the W. W. Backus Hospital. 

Their names have not been released their names pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwich Police Detective Division at 860-886-5561.

