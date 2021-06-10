Double CT Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured, Police Say

One man is dead and another is wounded after a double shooting in Connecticut.

The two men were found when Hartford Police officers responded to Kent Street for a report on a Shot Spotter activation around 5:29 p.m., Wednesday, June 9.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a crime scene, but no victims. Minutes later the department was informed by an area hospital that two victims had arrived for treatment of gunshot wounds, said Hartford PD Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

The first victim, a man in his 30s, was listed in stable condition, according to Boisvert.

The second victim, identified as Trelique Ward, 22, of East Hartford, was initially listed in critical condition, but later died from his injuries, police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The shooting took place shortly after a 55-year-old woman was fatally shot while cooking dinner in her kitchen near Sisson Avenue, and marked the 19th homicide of the year.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

