Dog Rescued From Hot Car Outside Business In New Fairfield

A dog was rescued from inside a hot car at a business parking lot in Fairfield County.

The incident happened around 1:50 p.m. Monday, July 4 in New Fairfield. The temperature at the time was approximately 82 degrees, Connecticut State Police said.

Officers observed the dog, a Yorkie, in distress, locked inside of a dark-colored car, with its windows rolled up in the back parking lot of a business on Route 39.

It is unknown how long the dog was left unattended inside of the car, said police.

Officers broke a window and moved the dog to an air-conditioned police cruiser, where the dog’s condition improved.

The New Fairfield Animal Control Officer quickly responded to the scene and took custody of the dog.

The owner of the dog was informed of the situation, and charges are pending, state police said. The owner was reportedly at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield at the time of the incident, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing by the New Fairfield Animal Control Office.

"Remember, never leave your pets alone in a car on a warm day," state police said. "If you see an animal in distress in a hot car, report it to police immediately."

