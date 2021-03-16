Dog 'Allegedly' Thrown From Vehicle Returned To Owner In Fairfield County, Police Say

A dog that was allegedly thrown from a vehicle earlier this month has been returned to its owner.

The incident took place just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, when Norwalk Police received a 911 call that a dog had been thrown from a moving vehicle on Connecticut Avenue near Keeler Avenue, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

An Animal Control Officer and patrol officer responded to the scene and found the 911 call with the dog who received superficial scratches.

According to Gulino, the caller said they saw hands coming out of the passenger side window and tossing an item. When the caller realized it was a dog, the caller retrieved the dog, bringing it to the grassy area alongside the roadway.

The Animal Control Officer immediately brought the dog to a veterinary hospital to check for injuries. The dog only sustained superficial scratches.

The owners of the dog contacted Norwalk Animal Control, advising that they had lost their dog, Gulino said.

An active investigation continues in an effort to determine how the dog managed to end up on the roadway.

The dog was returned to the owners pending an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3074.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.