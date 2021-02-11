DNA, Video Surveillance Leads To Arrest Of Alleged Neighborhood Burglar, Police Say

A Connecticut man was nabbed on DNA evidence and video footage to a series of alleged residential break-ins.

Douglas T. Senerth, age 31, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 4 in Hartford County by South Winsor Police on six active warrants connected with break-ins in his neighborhood, said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon.

The charges stem from an investigation that spanned from November 2019 through September 2020, police said.

Investigators linked Senerth, a South Windsor resident, to the six cases through forensic evidence, including DNA collected from a flashlight left at the scene of one of the burglaries, Cleverdon said.

“All burglaries were in close proximity to Senerth’s residence and investigators used home surveillance systems to observe Senerth at the scene of many of the burglaries,” Cleverdon said.

Senerth was located in Vernon where he was taken into custody and charged with:

Four counts of criminal attempt burglary

Two counts of burglary

Two counts of larceny

Three counts of criminal attempt at larceny.

He was held on a $350,000 bond.

