DNA On Glove Leads To Arrest Of Fairfield County Teen For Car Theft, Police Say

A Fairfield County teen has been arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle after leaving behind a glove that had his DNA on it.

Charles Daniel, age 19, of Norwalk, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 9, for the incident which took place in June in Darien.

According to Darien Police, officers responded to McLaren Road for a report of a stolen 2014 Nissan Rogue.

About a week later the Rogue was found on I-95 northbound near exit 5, police said.

Found near the recovered vehicle was the ignition key fob, which was wrapped in a latex glove. The key fob was later processed by Darien detectives for potential DNA, police said.

A cell phone was also recovered under the stolen vehicle. During the investigation, Darien detectives were able to develop Charles Daniel as a suspect and prepared an arrest warrant for his arrest.

On Nov. 9, he was arrested and charged with the theft.

Daniel is being held on a $100,000 bond.

