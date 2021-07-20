Dead Body Found Floating In Connecticut River By Bicyclist

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in the Connecticut River in Western Massachusetts.

The body was found in Franklin County near Gill around 7:20 p.m. Monday, July 19, after a bicyclist spotted it floating in the river below the Route 10 bridge between Northfield and Gill, said Laurie Loisel, with the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

Massachusetts State Police attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office as well as police and firefighters from Northfield and police from Gill responded to the scene, where they managed to recover the body near the Northfield Mount Hermon boathouse on Hayfields Road in Gill.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to identify the body and determine the cause of death, Loisel said.

No foul play is suspected.

This discovery marks the fourth time in nine weeks that bodies were recovered from the Connecticut River in Franklin or Hampshire counties, Loisel said.

Bodies were discovered in the Connecticut River near Hadley on Friday, May 21, and Wednesday, May 26 and near the French King Bridge on Saturday, July 3.

The cases are not believed to be related, she added.

They are not considered suspicious and no foul play is indicated.

