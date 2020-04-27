Danbury Man Dies After Kayak Capsizes On Long Island Sound In Stamford

A man who was rescued along with his wife after their kayak capsized on the Long Island Sound has died after being hospitalized.

The unidentified man is a Danbury resident in his 20s, according to the Stamford Police.

The incident occurred around noon on Sunday, April 26 in the area of 160 Wallacks Drive, said the Stamford Fire Department Deputy Chief Eric Lorenz.

When EMS and firefighters arrived on the scene after receiving a 911 call, they were able to locate the woman in the water on the east side of Wallacks Point about 20 feet from the rocks.

At around 12:15 p.m., the current brought the woman to shore and she was immediately assisted by Stamford EMS, Lorenz said.

The woman, suffering the effects of hypothermia, told rescuers that her husband was still in the water.

The US Coast Guard was notified and a search was initiated out on the water with Stamford Fire and the dive unit. The man was located at about 12:37 p.m., near the rocky shoreline.

Both the man and woman were transported to Stamford Hospital.

Police said the incident is being investigated by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

No information was provided on the condition of the woman.

