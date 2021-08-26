CT Woman Hit By Amazon Delivery Van, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was allegedly hit by an Amazon delivery van while it was making a delivery at her home.

The incident took place in Windham County around 3:32 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, when the Amazon driver was pulling into a Plainfield home.

According to Plainfield Police, when officers arrived on the scene they found an Amazon van pulled along the right side of the roadway and the operator who was with the driver standing outside.

A woman who was screaming in pain was on the ground already being treated by emergency medical personnel.

The woman, identified as 67-year-old Natalya Aguiar of All Hollows Road in Plainfield, was transported by American Legion Ambulance to Day Kimball Hospital for her injuries.

She was later taken by Life Star to Hartford Hospital.

The driver, Artemio Alvarado, age 22, said he had backed into the driveway to make a delivery when the resident had arrived home.

Alvarado said he had proceeded to back up further and believes he put the vehicle in park.

Alvarado said he exited the vehicle and it began to roll down the driveway.

Police said Aguiar’s daughter had been operating her vehicle when they arrived home and Aguiar had started exiting the back of the vehicle as the Amazon van began to roll.

Police said her daughter heard Aguiar start screaming and that’s when she saw what was happening.

Currently, the case is still open and under investigation.

