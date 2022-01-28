CT Woman Charged After Person She Lived With Who Drank Mixture Of Juice, Methadone Dies

A Connecticut woman has been charged with criminally negligent homicide after her roommate died when he allegedly drank methadone hidden in orange juice.

New Haven County resident Olivia Battistini, age 31, of Meriden, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 27, in association with the incident that took place on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

According to the Meriden Police, officers responded to 525 Crown Village for an apparent overdose. When officers arrived they transported the man to an area hospital where he died.

An investigation found that he had consumed a glass of orange that Battistini had mixed with methadone, police said.

It is not known if the juice, which she left on the table, was meant for the roommate or for her.

Battistini is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The department reminded those suffering from mental health or addiction issues to contact Rushford for help at 877-577-3233.

