CT Woman Arrested After Social Media Videos Show Her Abusing Puppies, Police Say

A Connecticut woman has been released on a $10,000 bond after an arrest for animal cruelty.

Anizya Elliott, of New Haven, was arrested on Sunday, March 21, following an anonymous complaint of puppies being thrown, kicked, and abused in several social media videos, said New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff.

Duff said officers responded around 8 p.m. to a Sherman Avenue home. After an investigation, officers arrested resident Elliott, who was charged with cruelty to animals.

Elliott was released after posting a $10,000 bond. She is due at Superior Court in New Haven on Friday, May 17.

Officers seized both six-month-old puppies and transported the two dogs to the city’s Robin I. Kroogman New Haven Animal Shelter.

According to shelter director, NHPD Officer Joseph Manganiello, the animals remain in the care of shelter staff.

No major injuries were reported.

