CT Woman Accused Of Repeatedly Punching Another Woman In The Face, Police Say

A Connecticut woman who allegedly repeatedly punched another woman in the face at an area restaurant has been charged with assault.

Charlotte Snow, age 31, of Milford, in New Haven County, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 4, for the incident which occurred in October at the Stonebridge Restaurant.

According to Milford Police, video surveillance showed a female, identified as Snow repeatedly punching another female in the face causing her to fall to the ground.

An arrest warrant was issued for Snow and she was taken into custody and charged with assault and breach of peace.

Snow was released on a $25,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday, Nov. 29.

