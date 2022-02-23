CT Woman 34, Killed After Crashing Into Tree, Police Say

A 34-year-old Connecticut woman was killed after crashing her Kia into a tree.

The victim died around 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23, after crashing her white Kia into the tree on Whalley Avenue in New Haven.

According to Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police, responding officers found the woman, Brittany Jones, inside the vehicle in the area of Whalley Avenue, between Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Ellsworth Avenue.

American Medical Response transported the Jones to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she died from her injuries, Shumway said.

The New Haven Police Crash Team responded to the scene and is leading the investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.