CT Teen Accused Of Sexually Assault Young Girl, Police Say

An 18-year-old Connecticut teen has been arrested on two active warrants for charges of sexual contact with a child under the age of 16.

On Friday, July 23, South Windsor Police arrested Hartford County resident Alrick Bartley, age 18, of East Hartford, for two incidents that both took place at Truth Baptist Church, authorities said.

On the first warrant, Bartley was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old juvenile while at the church, said South Windsor PD Sgt. Mark Cleverdon.

The second warrant was for Bartley allegedly attacking the juvenile's female victim's brother in February of this year. During the assault, he punched the 13-year-old juvenile male victim several times in the stomach, Cleverdon said.

He was charged with:

Illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16

Sex assault

Risk of injury to a child

Assault

Bartley was processed and released on a total bond of $10,000 and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday, August 11.

