CT Teacher Arrested After Pulling Student's Hair, Police Say

A Connecticut teacher has been arrested for allegedly pulling a sudden by the hair.

The incident took place on Tuesday, Feb. 1, when New Haven Police were dispatched to King Robinson Magnet School, located at 150 Fournier St., for the report of an assault.

According to Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police, responding officers learned of an altercation involving a teacher and a 12-year-old student in which the teacher pulled the student by the hair.

"The student did not report any serious injuries and declined medical attention," Shumway said.

The teacher, Jennifer Wells-Jackson, a 49-year-old New Haven woman, was arrested and taken to police headquarters.

Wells-Jackson was charged with risk of injury to a minor and breach of peace, Shumway said.

She was held and released on a $20,000 bond.

