CT State Trooper, K-9 Hit By Drunk Driver, Police Say

A Connecticut State trooper and his K-9 partner were unharmed when their police cruiser was hit by an alleged impaired driver.

The crash took place around 1:53 a.m., Friday, June 4, when the trooper was traveling northbound on I-91 in a construction zone in Hartford and was hit by a vehicle driven by Richard Harris, 57, of West Hartford, said state police.

An investigation found that Harris was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, state police said.

Harris was arrested and charged:

DUI in a construction zone

Failure to maintain proper lane in a construction zone

Failure to obey an officer's signals in a construction zone

He was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 28.

