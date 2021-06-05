Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Big Change In Weather Pattern Arrives As Wave Of Heat Hits Region
Police & Fire

CT State Trooper, K-9 Hit By Drunk Driver, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Richard Harris
Richard Harris Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A Connecticut State trooper and his K-9 partner were unharmed when their police cruiser was hit by an alleged impaired driver.

The crash took place around 1:53 a.m., Friday, June 4, when the trooper was traveling northbound on I-91 in a construction zone in Hartford and was hit by a vehicle driven by Richard Harris, 57, of West Hartford, said state police.

An investigation found that Harris was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, state police said.

Harris was arrested and charged:

  • DUI in a construction zone
  • Failure to maintain proper lane in a construction zone
  • Failure to obey an officer's signals in a construction zone

He was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 28.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.