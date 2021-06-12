Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
CT State Police Seek Witness To Incident Involving Erratic Operation Of Vehicles

Zak Failla
Connecticut State Police are looking for witnesses following an incident involving erratic drivers. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Connecticut State Police investigators are seeking witnesses following complaints of erratic drivers in Litchfield County.

Investigators released photos of two vehicles whose drivers are wanted following an incident on Route 202 in the town of Litchfield between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, June 7.

Police said that they are seeking any witnesses who may have seen the erratic operation or interaction between a 2002 brown Saab 9-3SE and 2016 black Audi A5 convertible (both seen above) which both had Connecticut registrations.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident has been asked to contact Det. Lucas Tufano by calling (860) 626-7922 or emailing Lucas.Tufano@CT.gov.

