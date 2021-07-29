CT State Police Asking For Help In Fatal Crash That Killed 57-Year-Old Woman

State Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 57-year-old woman.

Lisa Vecchitto, of Waterbury, was pronounced dead at the scene, which happened about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 when her 2007 Ford Focus suddenly went off the road in New Haven County on Route 15, in Hamden and into a wooded area where it hit a tree and burst into flames, said the Connecticut State Police.

No one else was in the car.

Although the crash remains under investigation, state police said they don’t know why Vecchitto lost control as the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

They are asking anyone who saw the crash or recorded it on a dashboard camera to call Trooper Gina Bavolacco at 203-393-4200.

