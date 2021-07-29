Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Strong Storms With Gusty Winds, Possible Hail, Isolated Tornadoes Will Sweep Through Region
Police & Fire

CT State Police Asking For Help In Fatal Crash That Killed 57-Year-Old Woman

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 57-year-old area woman.
Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 57-year-old area woman. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

State Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 57-year-old woman.

Lisa Vecchitto, of Waterbury, was pronounced dead at the scene, which happened about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 when her 2007 Ford Focus suddenly went off the road in New Haven County on Route 15, in Hamden and into a wooded area where it hit a tree and burst into flames, said the Connecticut State Police.

No one else was in the car.

Although the crash remains under investigation, state police said they don’t know why Vecchitto lost control as the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

They are asking anyone who saw the crash or recorded it on a dashboard camera to call Trooper Gina Bavolacco at 203-393-4200.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.