CT State Police Ask Public's Help In Search For Bank Robbery Suspect

A suspect is on the loose after a bank robbery and Connecticut State Police are asking the public's help in apprehending him.

Just after 10:05 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, the suspect entered Liberty Bank, located in Middlesex County, at 151 Main St, in Deep River.

The suspect showed a note to the teller and demanded money. (See the first image above.)

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

He is described as an older white or Hispanic man wearing a hat, gloves, and possibly multiple masks.

The suspect’s vehicle, which was driven by a Black male, is described as being a white-colored, our-door Honda Accord EX, with dark tinted rear windows and a rear plastic plate cover.

The suspect in the robbery matches the same description as bank robbery in New Haven County that occurred at the Liberty Bank in Branford on Friday, Oct. 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Bria at james.bria@ct.gov or 860-461-8610.

