CT Road-Rage Incident Leads To Shot Fired, Police Say

Two out-of-state men were arrested following an alleged road-rage incident on I-84 in which a shot was fired.
The incident took place on Monday, March 15, when West Hartford Police were requested by Connecticut State Police to the area of I-84 East by exit 48 regarding a road rage incident, said Lt. Aaron Vafiades.
The incident was originally reported to Connecticut State Police via 911.
The investigation revealed the victim and suspects were involved in a road rage incident prior to coming to a stop in the area of 1445 New Britain Ave., where an altercation ensued, Vafiades said.
During the altercation, a single gunshot was fired from the suspect's vehicle. The vehicles then entered I-84 east where the 911 call was placed, he added.
Troopers located the vehicle and it was stopped.
No injuries occurred as a result of the gunshot.
Police arrested Brandon Bottom, 34, of Ozark, Arkansas. He was charged with:
- Unlawful discharge of a firearm
- Reckless endangerment
- Discharge of a firearm from the public highway
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Carrying a dangerous weapon with a high capacity magazine
- Carrying a pistol without a permit
- Carrying a firearm under the influence
He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Also arrested was Drew Newman, 26, of Lakeland, Florida.
He was charged with:
- Reckless driving
- A weapon in a motor vehicle
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Breach of peace
Carrying a dangerous weapon with a high-capacity magazine
He is being held on a $250,000 bond.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.