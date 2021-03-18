CT Road-Rage Incident Leads To Shot Fired, Police Say

Two out-of-state men were arrested following an alleged road-rage incident on I-84 in which a shot was fired.

The incident took place on Monday, March 15, when West Hartford Police were requested by Connecticut State Police to the area of I-84 East by exit 48 regarding a road rage incident, said Lt. Aaron Vafiades.

The incident was originally reported to Connecticut State Police via 911.

The investigation revealed the victim and suspects were involved in a road rage incident prior to coming to a stop in the area of 1445 New Britain Ave., where an altercation ensued, Vafiades said.

During the altercation, a single gunshot was fired from the suspect's vehicle. The vehicles then entered I-84 east where the 911 call was placed, he added.

Troopers located the vehicle and it was stopped.

No injuries occurred as a result of the gunshot.

Police arrested Brandon Bottom, 34, of Ozark, Arkansas. He was charged with:

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Reckless endangerment

Discharge of a firearm from the public highway

Felon in possession of a firearm

Carrying a dangerous weapon with a high capacity magazine

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Carrying a firearm under the influence

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Also arrested was Drew Newman, 26, of Lakeland, Florida.

He was charged with:

Reckless driving

A weapon in a motor vehicle

Felon in possession of a firearm

Breach of peace

Carrying a dangerous weapon with a high-capacity magazine

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

