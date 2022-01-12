CT Police Officer Diane Gonzalez Dies After 13 Years In Coma Following Crash

A Connecticut police officer has died after being in a coma for 13 years caused by a crash with another police officer who was killed.

New Haven Police Officer Diane Gonzalez, who was 47 years old at the time of the crash, died on Monday, Jan. 10, the department said.

According to Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police, the crash took place on Sept. 9, 2008, when Gonzalez and Sergeant Dario “Scott” Aponte were responding to the report of a violent domestic dispute in progress.

While en route to the call, both officers’ vehicles collided at a high rate of speed at the intersection of Chapel Street and East Street, Shumway said.

Aponte was killed instantly.

Responding medical units were able to save Gonzalez, however, she suffered a traumatic brain injury and slipped into a coma, from which she never emerged.

Gonzalez was a 13-year veteran of the department at the time of the crash.

She is survived by her two daughters, her son, and her grandchildren.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.