CT Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Tow Truck

A pedestrian has been struck and killed while walking along a Connecticut roadway.

The incident took place around 1 a.m., Thursday, April 8, when a tow truck traveling on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard struck a pedestrian at the Lamberton Street intersection in New Haven, said Captain Anthony Duff of the New Haven Police Department.

The tow truck driver remained at the scene, Duff said.

An ambulance transported the adult male to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team. Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

