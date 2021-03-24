CT Pedestrian Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Police Say

Police are asking for help after one of two pedestrians struck by a hit-and-run driver in Connecticut has died.

The incident took place around 11 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, in the area of 900 Meriden Road in Waterbury.

According to police, when officers responded to the scene, they found two pedestrians were on the shoulder of the roadway in the area of 900 Meriden Road, said Sergeant Nadine Amatruda of the Waterbury Police Department.

Both of the pedestrians were hit by a gold or tan-colored vehicle, she added.

The vehicle fled in an unknown direction.

One of the pedestrians had minor injuries and the other pedestrian, identified as Shane Dube, age 49, of Wolcott, had serious injuries.

Both were transported to local area hospitals for treatment of those injuries by ambulance.

Dube was pronounced dead at the hospital, Amatruda said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking that anyone with information on this incident call the Waterbury Police Department‘s Accident Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.

