CT Man Who Allegedly Threatened To Blow Up An Apartment Nabbed By Police

A Connecticut man who threatened to hurt himself and blow up an apartment has been arrested, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday, Sept. 21, when Milford Police responded to a 65 Railroad Avenue on the report of a male threatening to harm himself and blow up the apartment he was in.

Officers talked the man, identified as Zachary Gallipoli, out of his apartment after seven hours of negotiating, Milford Police said.

Gallipoli, age 33, of Milford, was then sent to the hospital for an evaluation.

Possible explosive components were discovered in Gallipoli’s apartment. With the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad, the apartment was rendered safe.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gallipoli and he was taken into custody on Thursday, Nov. 4, and charged with:

Possession of an assault weapon

Criminal intent illegal possession

Possession of a high capacity magazine

Failure to report address change for pistol permit

Gallipoli was released on a $75,000 bond and appeared in court on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

