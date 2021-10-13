CT Man Runs Onto I-95, Carjacks Big Rig And Hits 10 Vehicles, Police Say

A Connecticut man police believe was high on drugs was arrested after running into traffic on I-95, carjacking a big rig, and then hit 10 vehicles before crashing into a metal guard rail.

The chain of events began around 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, when Connecticut State Police Troop G received multiple 911 calls of a pedestrian running across the I-95 southbound lanes, in the area of Exit 46 in New Haven.

A short time later the pedestrian, later identified as Frank Montes-Rivera. age 50, of New Haven, carjacked a tractor-trailer unit, state police said.

Montes-Rivera allegedly assaulted the tractor-trailer operator by striking him multiple times with a metal thermos and pushing him out of the tractor onto the highway.

He then began to drive the tractor-trailer and struck 10 vehicles in traffic before coming to final rest against the metal beam guardrail off the right shoulder, state police said.

According to police, Trooper Horatio Hinds arrived on the scene, approached Montes-Rivera from the passenger side of the trailer, and attempted to speak with him.

Montes-Rivera then allegedly lunged at Hinds, at which time the trooper deployed his Taser, causing Montes-Rivera to be removed from the driver side of the tractor onto the highway.

State’s Attorney Inspector Herbert Johnson stopped to assist Hinds. Montes-Rivera began to fight both men as they attempted to take him into custody, police said.

During the altercation, it was clear Montes-Rivera was under the influence of a narcotic or other substance, police added, noting that Montes-Rivera attempted to disarm Johnson by breaking his holster.

Johnson was able to release Montes-Rivera’s hand from his firearm.

Montes-Rivera was placed under arrest and transported to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Johnson and the operator of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries, both were transported to an area hospital.

Montes-Rivera was charged with:

Robbery by carjacking;

Interfering with an officer;

Assault on public safety;

Breach of peace;

Disorderly conduct;

Assault;

Assault with a motor vehicle;

Reckless endangerment.

Montes-Rivera was given a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

