Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: COVID-19: FDA Clears Moderna, Pfizer Boosters For All US Adults
Police & Fire

CT Man Pours Boiling Water On Sleeping Woman, Baby, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Handcuffs
Handcuffs Photo Credit: Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly pouring boiling water on a woman and a baby, police announced.

Tiston Ellis, age 25, of Hartford, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 17, and charged with: 

  • Assault;
  • Risk of injury to a child;
  • Reckless endangerment.

The incident took place when the woman and infant were sleeping, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.

Both suffered first and second-degree burns, he said.

Boisvert would not release any more information due to the domestic nature of the crime.

Ellis is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Hartford Correctional Center.

He is scheduled to be in Superior Court in Hartford on Thursday, Dec. 2.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.