CT Man Pours Boiling Water On Sleeping Woman, Baby, Police Say

A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly pouring boiling water on a woman and a baby, police announced.

Tiston Ellis, age 25, of Hartford, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 17, and charged with:

Assault;

Risk of injury to a child;

Reckless endangerment.

The incident took place when the woman and infant were sleeping, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.

Both suffered first and second-degree burns, he said.

Boisvert would not release any more information due to the domestic nature of the crime.

Ellis is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Hartford Correctional Center.

He is scheduled to be in Superior Court in Hartford on Thursday, Dec. 2.

