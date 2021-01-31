Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
CT Man Nabbed For Murdering Girl 16 Years After Crime, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Willie Robinson
Willie Robinson Photo Credit: Waterbury Police Department

Police have arrested a Connecticut man for the murder of a teenage girl 16 years after she was found strangled to death in a basement stairwell.

Willie Robinson, age 52, of Waterbury, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 29, following a decades-long investigation into the slaying.

The crime took on Friday, June 1, 2004, around 1:13 p.m. at 23-25 Pearl St., said Lieutenant David Silverio of the Waterbury Police.

When officers arrived on the scene they found 16-year-old Jessica Keyworth dead in the stairwell, Silverio said.

"Detectives of the Major Crime Squad worked relentlessly on this homicide investigation over the years," Silverio said. 

Through investigative means, detectives identified Robinson as the person responsible and applied for and were granted an arrest warrant.

On Jan. 29, members of the Criminal Investigations Bureau located and Robinson and charged him with murder.

At the time of the crime Keyworth,  who was a student at a Job Corps center in Massachusetts, had taken a train to Connecticut to visit a friend on Memorial Day.

She was found dead in the basement stairwell the next morning, said reports from the time of the murder.

Robinson is being held on a $2,000,000 bond pending arraignment.

